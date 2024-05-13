NERA 10: Nigeria House of Reps to sit over petition presented by Prof. Carlson Anyangwe

Reprieve may be on the way for six Nigerian university lecturers and some other professionals seeking asylum, but arrested and currently serving life prison terms in Cameroon, as indications have emerged that the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions is set to begin full sitting on their petition before it.

The affected persons who after their alleged illegal deportation from Nigeria, and reportedly tried by a military tribunal in Cameroon and jailed.in the petition to Nigeria’s House of Representatives, called on the government of Nigeria to intervene to secure their immediate and unconditional release.

The committee, having invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other relevant respondents, has fixed Tuesday, May 14 to commence full sitting on the matter.

The petitioners had written to the House of Representatives, appealing for its intervention to assist in releasing them from Cameroon prison, where they have been detained since January 2018, describing their deportation as illegal and based on “frivolous allegations of plotting to destabilise the government of La Republique du Cameroon, LRC, President Mr. Paul Biya.”

According to them, two separate judgments in Nigeria had been in their favour in connection with the matter, but that despite the judgments by Nigerian courts, they were yet to be released and compensated financially in line with the courts judgments.

The petition was presented on their behalf by Prof. Carlson Anyangwe, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Fru Awah, Abdul Oroh and Mbinkar Singeh.

They prayed the House to among other things; “Cause the government of Nigeria to institute an urgent action to secure the implementation of Communication 59/2022 of October 14, 2022, of the UN-HRC-WGAD calling for the release of the petitioners; Cause the Government of Nigeria to take action and implement the rulings in the three judgments of the Federal High Court of Abuja in 2019, ordering the release and compensation of these petitioners.”

