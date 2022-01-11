Yaoundé: FIFA President saw Lions come from behind to beat Burkina Faso

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the opening day of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde, sending best wishes to the 24 participating teams and holding fruitful discussions with a wide range of delegates on football’s development and its significant role in society.

Mr Infantino saw the host nation come from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Group A before Cape Verde edged out Ethiopia 1-0.

President Infantino was able to speak about various topics related to the impact of football development with the President of Cameroon, M. Paul Biya, President of Comoros HE M.Azali Assoumani, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba as well as several representatives from Member Associations, football legends, government officials and leading administrators.

Source: FIFA