Yaoundé: Father of Cameroonian musician Lydol arrested for fatal stabbing of 6-year-old

A deeply disturbing incident has shaken the Ngoa Ekelle neighborhood in Yaoundé. The father of renowned Cameroonian musician Lydol has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 6-year-old child to death.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident followed a physical altercation between Lydol’s father and the child’s father. In a shocking and horrific act of revenge, he is reported to have turned his anger on the innocent child, resulting in the child’s death.

The victim was rushed to the Yaoundé Military Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, bystanders who witnessed the gruesome act attacked the suspect before he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been arrested by authorities.

Alarming Developments: There are unconfirmed reports suggesting that this may be the second murder involving the suspect within the span of two weeks. He is reportedly under investigation for another violent incident that occurred last week.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and grief, especially given the suspect’s close relation to a public figure. Cameroonians are calling for justice for the young victim and a thorough investigation into all allegations.

By Alain Agbor Ebot