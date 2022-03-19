Yaoundé: Cavaye Yeguié re-elected for the 30th time as House Speaker

The MP from the Mayo-Sava constituency in the Far North region was re-elected with 148 votes against only one vote for his challenger, Hon. Jean-Michel Nintcheu of the Social Democratic Front.

Cavaye Yeguié Djibril was elected on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the end of the election of the bureau teleguided from the presidency of the republic.

The French Cameroun political figure was elected for the 30th time in a row, having held the post for the first time in the 1992. The frail Cavaye will continue to preside over the destiny of the august chamber, at least for another year, even though the entire nation is aware that he no longer has the ability to continue to lead the National Assembly.

“Cavaye Yeguié Djibril as everyone knows is physically diminished. He no longer has the capacity, neither physical nor mental, to properly administer the National Assembly. He should retire” Hon. Jean-Michel Nintcheu of the SDF party was quoted as saying after the sham electoral process.

It vital to include in this report that in addition to having spent 30 years at the head of affairs at the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguié Djibril was first elected MP in 1973.

By Rita Akana