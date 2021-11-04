Yaounde: Biya in grave danger and fighting for his life

A senior Cameroon government official has hinted Cameroon Intelligence Report that concerns surrounding the 88-year-old President Paul Biya’s health are credible.

The Francophone dictator is apparently battling for his life, an Etoudi source with direct knowledge told our Yaoundé city reporter late on Sunday. It should be noted that Biya has not been seen in any public or private family celebration both in the nation’s capital and in his native Mvomeka’a for some time now and it has raised rumours about the leader’s health condition.

On Monday, a Cameroon government official told Cameroon Intelligence Report that rumours regarding President Biya’s health condition were credible, but was still clueless about the severity of his illness.

As per a conversation we had with a top baron of the regime at the time of filing this report, Biya is indeed suffering from Covid-19 complications and this is the reason why he has been conspicuously absent from the political scene. We gathered that the Cameroonian leader is currently receiving treatment in his Mvomeka’a villa.

Are these reports credible?

“Over the last decade, there have been a number of false health rumours about President Biya. We’ll have to wait and see,” said Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai, Cameroon Concord News Group senior political man who is also very experienced in intelligence gathering.

By Asu Vera Eyere