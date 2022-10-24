Yaoundé: Arrest warrant for Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

An arrest warrant has been reportedly issued against the powerful Minister-Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from a well placed source at the Special Criminal Court in Yaoundé.

Our source revealed that the arrest order was made following Minister Ngoh Ngoh’s refusal to appear before the court on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The so-called powerful Secretary General at the presidency is under investigation over his management of Covid 19 funds and Cameroon Intelligence Report understands several government cabinet ministers auditioned at the Special Criminal Court in Yaounde have all stated that they simply carried out standing instructions that were given by Minister Ngoh Ngoh.

A renowned French Cameroun political commentator BORIS BERTOLT who confirmed the news on social media said Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh blatantly refused to answer 16 questions that were given to him by state prosecutors.

After a closed door meeting with the president of the special criminal court, Justice Annie Noëlle Bahounoui with the consent of Justice Minister Laurent Esso issued the arrest warrant against Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

This item is still developing

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé