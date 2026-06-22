World Politics: Italian PM Meloni 1, Trump 0

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has advised US President Donald Trump to focus on his own popularity after he claimed that she was attempting to enhance her domestic approval ratings by mending relations with Washington.

The Italian leader called Trump a liar on Friday for his assertion that she had “begged” him for a photograph during this week’s Group of Seven (G7) summit held in France.

On Saturday, he repeated the claim, incorrectly spelling her name as “Gigiorgia” while posting on his Truth Social platform that “she desires to rekindle their friendship to boost her ‘numbers’.”

Meloni replied by posting on Instagram in English: “President Trump, these ongoing, unprovoked assaults are irrational.”

“My popularity is not your business,” she continued. “I recommend you concentrate on your own.”

Since taking office in 2022, Meloni’s administration has experienced an increase in public approval ratings in opinion polls, now approximately 35% after a consistent drop in 2025.

Her Brothers of Italy party is currently leading the polls at around 28%, while the opposition Democratic Party stands at about 22%.

The President of the United States, who took office in January 2025, has experienced a slight increase in his approval rating, rising by one percentage point to 36% in recent days.

This figure remains close to the lowest points of his political career, as public discontent regarding the cost of living has diminished somewhat, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Italy’s first female Prime Minister conveyed to Trump on Saturday that “being his friend has certainly not helped” her popularity.

On Sunday, Trump expressed his discontent with Meloni for her refusal to comply with requests aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Trump stated on his Truth Social platform, “After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn’t even consider becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat.”

He further remarked, “For decades, we have defended them, but when it comes to a test, they are not there to defend us or the rest of the world. This is not acceptable.”

Additionally, he condemned Italy for not permitting the US to utilize its landing strips and runways, labeling it as “a significant logistical inconvenience.”

In response, Meloni stated, “Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected and that cannot be violated. As long as I am Prime Minister, Italy remains a sovereign nation.”

Source: Press TV