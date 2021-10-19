Veteran CRTV news anchor Diana Egbe Enow-Mangha dies

Veteran Cameroon Radio and Television news presenter Diana Egbe Enow-Mangha is dead. The state radio said she passed on after a long illness with diabetes. The veteran Mrs News was working with the national broadcaster CRTV. She was a news anchor.

Diana Egbe Enow-Mangha started her career at a young age and did a number of interviews with prominent figures within the ruling CPDM party. Until her demise, She was on duty at the National station in Yaounde.

Journalists across the country and abroad as well as political leaders in Cameroon have eulogised her as a dedicated person who valued her job.

By Rita Akana