Biya French Cameroun war on Southern Cameroons failed, CPDM crime syndicate on back foot in Ambazonia

A senior aide to the exiled Southern Cameroons leader says President Biya and his Francophone Beti Ewondo political elites are presently on the back foot in Southern Cameroons after suffering several defeats there.

Dr Patrick Ayuk made the comments on Tuesday during a zoom presentation on the state of the revolution to a Southern Cameroons think tank in Ireland.

The South Africa based academic enumerated Biya French Cameroun policy failures in British Southern Cameroons, among them its recent humiliating defeat in Bui and Ndian.

“Today, we are witnessing that French Cameroun is retreating and possibly spending its last months in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. We are witnessing Biya’s failures in the dangerous Atanga Nji Boys project” Dr Patrick Ayuk said.

The Vice President Dabney Yerima aide furthered that the people of Southern Cameroons are exercising revolutionary patience in the face of a genocidal campaign and are standing firm against troops loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaounde.

“The enemy is encircling Southern Cameroonians with poorly train army soldiers to make Ambazonians surrender, but our people are standing firm,” he said.

Dr Patrick Ayuk said the Biya Beti Ewondo gang would not be able to reverse the trend of its defeats in Southern Cameroons even if the Francophone regime stays in power for another 40 years.

“Today, the signs of Ambazonia independence and victory are more evident than before, and in French Cameroun, we are clearly witnessing…the signs of the enemy’s retreat and defeat,” Dr Patrick Ayuk concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Dublin