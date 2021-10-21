Southern Cameroons Crisis: Ambazonia Restoration groups should forge strong unity, stay away from discord

Professor Calson Anyangwe has called on all Southern Cameroons groups to strengthen their unity and establish stronger relations, saying they should avoid any statement or measure that may create rifts within their ranks.

In a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief on Tuesday, the Southern Cameroons front line leader paid homage to all Ambazonians who have been killed ever since the 86-year-old French Cameroun dictator declared war against the people of Southern Cameroons.

Carlson Anyangwe said Southern Cameroonians are resisting and taken positive steps to erase any doubts and deviations deep within the international community, and effectively fostering unity and cohesion among the peoples in both the Northern and Southern zones of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Professor Calson Anyangwe opined that the Southern Cameroons Interim Government remains the most essentially strategic tool for the entire Ambazonian community to rally around, describing Vice President Dabney Yerima as the pivot of unity among Southern Cameroonians.

Anyangwe also urged all Southern Cameroons restoration groups to stay away from discord and division and to avoid any divisive remarks and statements.

The renowned Southern Cameroons academic also urged Ambazonians to exert efforts to liberate themselves from the yoke of the French backed French Cameroun arrogance, slamming Yaoundé for attempting to sow the seeds of discord among Southern Cameroonians.

By Isong Asu