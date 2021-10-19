Southern Cameroons Crisis: Chaos in Wum as gov’t soldiers, Mbororo militants attack Southern Cameroonians

Radical Mbororo militants backed by Cameroon government army soldiers have attack the Ghidze community in Wum in Menchum Division causing several women and children to flee as violence and death continue to increase in Southern Cameroons.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) and the Mbororo militants reportedly set fire on homes and looted property following a confrontation with Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards. An old business man and owner of Android City Bar was killed and his business consumed by the blaze.

Ever since the war started in 2016, the Mbororos in Wum who hail from French Cameroun have been collaborating with Cameroon government soldiers and carrying out xenophobic attacks against the indigenous Aghem people.

“The Mbororos grazed their cattles inside indigenous Aghem farms and now move around Wum with sophisticated weapons” a source in Wum hinted our correspondent.

The Biya Francophone regime has continued to face sharp criticisms and strong accusations of culpability and complicity in the killings throughout Southern Cameroons.

“Troops loyal to the regime in Yaounde deployed to Menchum Division have so fumbled and compromised that they hardly intervene when the indigenous people are in danger of threats or attacks, but only emerge after such attacks to arrest and frame up the same population threatened or attacked” a retired civil servant who sued for anonimity told Cameroon Concord News.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files