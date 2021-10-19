Southern Cameroons Crisis: Fight for independence is a holy war for the sake of God that will never be compromised

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima says the Ambazonia people’s efforts to achieve independence from a funny colonial arrangment is uncompromisable.

Urging Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards to continue to counter the French-backed French Cameroun aggression in a speech via video conference on the killing of primary school pupil in Buea on Monday, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader said the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia are inspired by the life of their jailed leaders and enlightened by their guidance in the pursuit of putting an end to La Republique du Cameroun’s hegemony of arrogance.

He praised the crowds of Southern Cameroonians who took to the streets of Buea and other Southern Cameroons counties to denounce the presence of Francophone army soldiers in Southern Cameroons territory.

Yerima called on the people of Southern Cameroons to continue their efforts to confront the brutal French Cameroun aggression on Southern Cameroons women and children stressing that every Southern Cameroonian is religiously obliged to confront the military with firmness until the war is stopped and the aggression and occupation end.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also pointed out that Ambazonian efforts to achieve independence is a holy war for the sake of God that will never be compromised.

The Biya Francophone regime launched a devastating war against the people of Southern Cameroons in 2016 to crush the Ambazonia resistance movement.

The war has failed to reach its goals, but it has killed thousands of Southern Cameroonians and put millions more at risk of starvation by destroying much of Southern Cameroons infrastructure.

By Isong Asu in London