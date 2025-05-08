Vatican: Cardinal Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been announced as the new Pope. Here’s a brief overview of his background and history:
Early Life and Education
– Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955
– Holds degrees from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome
Career Highlights
– Joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985, serving as a priest and later as bishop of Chiclayo in northern Peru
– Elected as the head of the Augustinians’ Chicago-based province in 1999
– Served as prior general of the worldwide Augustinian order from 2001 to 2013
– Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, advising on bishop appointments worldwide
Notable Qualities
– Languages: Speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, with reading proficiency in Latin and German
– Pastoral Experience: Served in various roles, including teaching in the diocesan seminary, leading a parish, and working with the Roman Curia
– Synodality: A vocal proponent of Pope Francis’ emphasis on synodality, promoting inclusivity and participation in church structures
Papal Election
– Elected as the new Pope after a conclave of 133 cardinals in Rome’s Sistine Chapel
– Chose the papal name Pope Leo XIV.
– Emerged onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet spectators after his identity was confirmed