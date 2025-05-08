Vatican: Cardinal Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been announced as the new Pope. Here’s a brief overview of his background and history:

Early Life and Education

– Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955

– Holds degrees from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome

Career Highlights

– Joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985, serving as a priest and later as bishop of Chiclayo in northern Peru

– Elected as the head of the Augustinians’ Chicago-based province in 1999

– Served as prior general of the worldwide Augustinian order from 2001 to 2013

– Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, advising on bishop appointments worldwide

Notable Qualities

– Languages: Speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, with reading proficiency in Latin and German

– Pastoral Experience: Served in various roles, including teaching in the diocesan seminary, leading a parish, and working with the Roman Curia

– Synodality: A vocal proponent of Pope Francis’ emphasis on synodality, promoting inclusivity and participation in church structures

Papal Election

– Elected as the new Pope after a conclave of 133 cardinals in Rome’s Sistine Chapel

– Chose the papal name Pope Leo XIV.

– Emerged onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet spectators after his identity was confirmed