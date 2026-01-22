US: Trump used presidency to pocket $1.4 billion in first year back in office

US President Donald Trump has reportedly made at least $1.4 billion in personal profit during his first year back in office, in “exploitation” of his position.

The analysis published by The New York Times editorial board on Tuesday, on the first anniversary of Trump’s second inauguration, said that the US president’s profit amounts to 16,822 times the median US household income.

It added that the amount is almost certainly an underestimate, as many sources of the president and his family’s wealth are not publicly disclosed.

“He (Trump) has poured his energy and creativity into the exploitation of the presidency — into finding out just how much money people, corporations and other nations are willing to put into his pockets in hopes of bending the power of the government to the service of their interests,” the report said.

It also noted that Trump’s largest source of income has been investment in cryptocurrencies, which has generated at least $867 million in new wealth for his family.

Technology and media companies, including X, ABC News, Meta, YouTube, and Paramount, have collectively shelled out $90.5 million to Trump through legal settlements, according to the analysis.

“Mr. Trump’s hunger for wealth is brazen,” the analysis added. “Throughout the nation’s history, presidents of both parties have taken care to avoid even the appearance of profiting from public service. This president gleefully squeezes American corporations, flaunts gifts from foreign governments, and celebrates the rapid growth of his own fortune.”

Qatar has provided a $400 million jet, which Trump is using as Air Force One and plans to keep after leaving office. After receiving the luxury gift, the US president vowed to “protect” Qatar and announced lucrative military and economic partnerships with the Persian Gulf country.

Meanwhile, the report said that the Trump family has earned at least $23 million from overseas licensing deals such as a hotel in Oman, an office tower in India, and a golf course in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, it pointed out, the tech giant Amazon has agreed to pay $28 million for the rights to a documentary centered on First Lady Melania Trump.

