US: President Biden suffering Covid infection

Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering mild symptoms, the White House has said.

Karine Jean-Pierre, his press secretary, said the US president is vaccinated and boosted. He has tested positive for Covid twice before.

Mr Biden, 81, was seen earlier on Wednesday visiting supporters in Las Vegas and speaking at an event. He has cancelled a campaign speech later in the night.

The illness comes as he faces increasing pressure to step aside because of his age following a poor debate performance at the end of June.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the president planned to isolate at his home in Delaware while he carries out “all of his duties fully during that time”.

The president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said Mr Biden presented with upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough and was given his first dose of Paxlovid.

He felt fine during his first event of the day, but later tested positive Dr O’Connor said.

Reporters on the Las Vegas trip said they were rushed to the city’s airport following the announcement.

Mr Biden moved slowly and cautiously up the steps to the plane, video shows. He was not wearing a mask.

The president was forced to cancel a speech at UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organisation. The organisation’s chief executive Janet Murguría confirmed the diagnosis to the audience.

“Thank you all so much for your patience and understanding,” she told the crowd.

“Regrettably I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid.”

Source: BBC