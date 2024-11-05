UN Secretary-General appoints Susan Namondo of Cameroon as Resident Coordinator in Tanzania

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Susan Ngongi Namondo of Cameroon as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, with the host Government’s approval, on 1 November 2024.

Most recently Ms. Ngongi Namondo served as the UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda from 2021-2024. Prior to that, she served as UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Eritrea from 2017-2021.

Before joining the Resident Coordintaor System, she served as UNICEF Representative in Ghana (2013-2017) and Comoros (2010 – 2013), as well as in various positions as Emergency Programme Specialist in UNICEF.

Ms. Ngongi Namondo holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University, a master’s degree in animal health from the University of Reading, and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland in animal health and government and politics.

Source: UN