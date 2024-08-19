UK tycoon Mike Lynch, 18-year-old daughter, and chef among missing after yacht sinks

One man has died and six other people are missing after a British yacht sank off the coast of Sicily during bad weather

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, is among those missing – sources say his wife, Angela Bacares, was rescued

Authorities in Sicily tell the BBC Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is also missing, along with the boat’s chef

There were 22 people on board in total – 15 people were rescued including a one-year-old child

Authorities say the missing could still be in the yacht, which is more than 50 metres underwater: “We should have found something by now”

One English woman says she held her daughter “with all her strength” to stop her drowning.

Source: BBC