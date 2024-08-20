UNICEF appeals for XAF41Bln to aid millions of Cameroonian children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Cameroon said yesterday it needs $70 million (over XAF41 billion) to assist 1 million vulnerable children “in urgent need of life-saving aid.”

The funds are part of UNICEF’s “Humanitarian Action for Children” (HAC) program, targeting children aged 0 to 7 affected by three prolonged crises in 9 of the country’s 10 regions. These crises include the Lake Chad Basin conflict, unrest in the North-West and South-West regions, and the influx of refugees from the Central African Republic.

Nadine Perrault, UNICEF Representative in Cameroon, explains that “A decade of crises combined with climate change impacts is hindering the delivery of basic social services for children, and therefore their well-being.”

In the first half of 2024, UNICEF provided “life-saving treatments” to nearly 36,000 children suffering from severe wasting. Over 20,000 children benefited from child protection programs, and 137,126 people gained access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation.

However, as of July 31, only 23% of the necessary funds had been raised, UNICEF reported.

Source: Sbbc