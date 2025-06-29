UK: MECA Leicester elects John Bawak as new president

A refined academic and astute businessman, Chief John Bawak, has emerged President of the Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association (MECA) in Leicester.

Speaking after a successful election in the beautiful city of Leicester in the Midlands, United Kingdom on Saturday 28, 2025, President John Bawak assured that henceforth, MECA Leicester will be actively involved in Manyu development and cultural activities both at home and in Europe as part of efforts to ensuring Manyus reap the dividends of good leadership.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News John Bawak said his electoral victory is a new dawn in MECA Leicester. He furthered that MECA Leicester will no longer ignore cultural and developmental issues in Manyu Division.

“MECA Leicester will be fully and actively involved starting from today,” Bawak assured.

Chief John Bawak maintained that his emergence as the new President for a two year tenure will see to the achievement of greater things for MECA Leicester, adding that, he would discharge his duty without fear or favour.

According to the new leader, “It is not going to be Manyu business as usual because I have the potential, and I am going to pilot the affairs of MECA Leicester with all I have in me.”

As a team player, Chief John Bawak promised to carry everyone in the governing body along to ensure that MECA Leicester achieve great success as the association forges ahead.

The new MECA Leicester executive has as its president John Bawak, Arrah Egbendip – vice president, Sylvia Ntamack – Secretary General, Jacky Enoru – Social Secretary, Anriette Tabe – Financial Secretary and the much respected Dibo Enaw as Treasurer.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president Chief Egbe Thompson (Uncle T) applauded the process that led to the emergence of John Bawak as the leader of the Manyu community in Leicester, admitting that Manyus have freely chosen who to lead them rightly.

Uncle T appealed that the new leader should be supported to bear the burden of the Manyu people. He also thanked candidate Cyril Taku Ayuk for a great challenge.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai on special assignment in Leicester