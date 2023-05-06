UK: Charles and Camilla crowned in historic Coronation celebrations

The Coronation was nothing if not international.

About half of all the world’s leaders were there – 90 heads of state in all, as well as 14 prime ministers from countries where the King is still their monarch.

Servicemen and women from 33 Commonwealth countries took part in the procession. Kings and queens from Europe and beyond were in the congregation. Many in the crowds were visiting from overseas.

And it all made headlines abroad, especially in the US.

But interest was not universal. In some of the King’s realms, such as Belize and Jamaica, the coronation has prompted fresh debate about them becoming republics.

Australia’s Prime Minister Antony Albanese may have attended the Coronation but he is a lifelong republican and some people in Sydney today appeared underwhelmed by the day’s events.

On the Pacific island of Tanna, in Vanuatu, however, thousands gathered to dance and feast in celebration of the King’s big day. But then they still believe his late father was a god.

The Palestinian connection to the Coronation comes through the Chrism oil used to anoint King Charles. It was created with Palestinian olive oil and consecrated at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre Church.

At Bethlehem University, a Catholic institution, staff watched events unfold on TV together.

“My interest is just that it’s unusual, it doesn’t happen every day,” explains Brother Jean Manuel from Jerusalem. “I like the ceremony and the pomp,” adds Brother Alejandro Cerna, a Mexican. “I’ve always liked history and anything related to royalty, kings and castles.”

Paola Handal, who has Canadian nationality, confesses to “an utter fascination with anything royal,” even planning her own coronation cocktail using orange blossom – a local flavour used to perfume the Chrism oil.

By contrast, Australian, Brother Mark McKeon, felt detached. “The monarchy in the UK has no impact on my life,” he says. “I think in Australia, we should have our own head of state.”

Source: BBC