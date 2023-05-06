French Cameroun: Two killed in Boko Haram raids

Two people have been killed in Boko Haram raids in Cameroon’s Far North region, local media and security sources said Friday.

Heavily armed militants of the terrorist group Boko Haram raided Zize village in the Kolofata subdivision of the region Thursday night but were repulsed by the Cameroon army, according to a military official in the region.

A civilian, who was part of a group that was tracking down the terrorists to recover their stolen property, died in the attack.

“Our valiant soldiers killed one of the militants and seized his weapon. Others escaped with bullet wounds,” the official who asked not to be named said.

In another attack early Friday, militants raided Yegoua and Gance localities of the region, killing a middle-aged man and stealing property including foodstuff, livestock, clothes, and household utensils, according to local media.

Close to 1,000 civilians have been displaced from their homes in the last three weeks in the region due to frequent attacks by the terrorist group, according to local authorities.

