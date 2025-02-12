Trump says he and Putin have agreed to begin ‘negotiations’ on ending Ukraine war

Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine on Wednesday in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the new US president’s first big step towards diplomacy over a war he has promised to end.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump said he and Putin had “agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelensky, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”

Zelensky’s office said Trump and Zelensky had spoken by phone for about an hour.

The Kremlin said Putin and Trump had agreed to meet, and Putin had invited Trump to visit Moscow.

Trump has long said he would quickly end the war in Ukraine, without saying how he would accomplish this.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, said a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and the US administration did not see NATO membership for Kyiv as part of a solution to the war.

Speaking at a meeting of Ukraine’s military allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Hegseth delivered the clearest and bluntest public statement so far on the new US administration’s approach to the nearly three-year-old war.

“We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective,” Hegseth told a meeting of Ukraine and more than 40 allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.”

No peace talks have been held since the early months of the war, now approaching its third anniversary. Former US President Joe Biden and most Western leaders held no direct discussions with Putin after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine succeeded in the war’s first year in pushing Russian forces back from the outskirts of Kyiv and recapturing swathes of Russian-occupied territory.

But Moscow has mostly had the upper hand on the battlefield since a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023, making slow but steady gains in intense fighting that has killed or injured hundreds of thousands of troops on both sides and laid Ukrainian cities to waste.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and has demanded Kyiv cede more territory and be rendered permanently neutral under any peace deal. Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from captured territory and wants NATO membership or equivalent security guarantees to prevent Moscow from attacking again.

In recent interviews, Kyiv appears to have accepted that it will not be admitted to NATO soon but has emphasised its need for military support under a peace deal.

“If Ukraine is not in NATO, it means that Ukraine will build NATO on its territory. So we need an army as numerous as the Russians have today,” Zelensky said in an interview with The Economist published on Wednesday.

“And for all this, we need weapons and money. And we will ask the U.S. for this,” Zelensky said, describing that as his “Plan B”.

Hesgeth, in his comments in Brussels, said the bulk of future military support for Ukraine would have to come from European allies.

Source: Reuters