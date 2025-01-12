The Holy Father names new bishop in Yokadouma

The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Justin Georges Ebengue, of the clergy of Batouri, until now rector of the Notre Dame de l’Espérance Interdiocesan Major Seminary of Bertoua, as bishop of Yokadouma, Cameroon.

Msgr. Justin Georges Ebengue was born on 18 May 1970. He attended the Saint Jean-Baptiste Preparatory Seminary of Doumé, and studied philosophy and theology at the Notre Dame de l’Espérance Interdiocesan Major Seminary of Bertoua, receiving a licentiate in canon law from the Catholic University of Central African in Yaoundé.

He was ordained a priest on 18 February 2006 for the diocese of Batouri.

He has held the following offices: parish vicar, parish priest, rector of the minor seminary of Doumé, chancellor of the diocese of Doumé-Abong’ Mbang, head of diocesan pastoral care and catechesis, diocesan administrator of Batouri (2017-2018), rector of the Cathedral of Batouri, chaplain of the Bary Catholic College, member of the College of Consultors, the Presbyteral Council and the Council for Economic Affairs, member of the administration of the diocesan Procuratorate, vicar general of Batouri.

Since 2023 he has been rector of the Notre-Dame de l’Espérance Interdiocesan Major Seminary of Bertoua.

Source: Agenzia Fides