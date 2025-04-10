Breaking News

Minister Laurent Esso returns to Yaoundé after medical treatment

The Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals Laurent Esso returned to Yaoundé  after spending more than two months abroad shuttling between France and India seeking medical treatment.

The ageing Laurent Esso has not made any public appearances ever since he returned to the nation’s capital.

A CPDM comedian Jean Momo has been the acting justice minister in his absence.

Laurent Esso has been battling an unspecified illness since the beginning of the year and has spent long periods abroad receiving treatment.

He first traveled to Paris for treatment, and then left France again to India.

His absence prompted intense speculation in the country about the justice minister’s health and many false reports circulated online saying he had died.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai

Cameroon Intelligence Report
