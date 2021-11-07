Suspected Boko Haram militants kill two in French Cameroun

Suspected militants from the terror group Boko Haram killed at least two people and wounded four others overnight into Saturday in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.

The assailants raided Cheripouri village of the region when the villagers were asleep, shooting indiscriminately and vandalizing property, a security official who asked not to be named told Xinhua quoting the villagers.

Security has been beefed up in the locality and government forces are in pursuit of the militants, the source said.

Boko Haram group has been active in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, posing enormous humanitarian and governance challenges.

