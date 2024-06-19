Southern Cameroons: Yerima says Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is applying rules of resistance to Amba liberation

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has praised jailed Southern Cameroons leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe for his continued fruitful activities in support of Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero, saying that Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is well familiar with methods of resistance and he is skillfully applying it.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remarks on Monday during a telephone conversation with some Ambazonia commanders in Ground Zero.

Yerima lauded President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe as a great Ambazonia leader with a distinctive personality, and great acumen, revolutionary and political knowledge including diplomatic skills.

Describing the Southern Cameroons struggle as a combination of sacrifice, resistant knowledge and courage, Dabney Yerima said President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe enjoys all the core and essential requirements in the field of leadership.

He also said revolutionary leaders generally have to speak according to freedom fighter rules and protocols, but President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has constantly acted beyond the standards and applied the rules of the Southern Cameroons revolution.

Dabney Yerima further noted that President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe had no fear of visiting Southern Cameroons refugees in areas like Calabar and Taraba in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

By Chi Prudence Asong