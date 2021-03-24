Southern Cameroons war will end once Biya pull out French Cameroun army soldiers

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has said that the ongoing conflict in the impoverished Federal Republic of Ambazonia will finish immediately when the French Cameroun dictator puts an end to Yaoundé’s aggressive military campaign against British Southern Cameroonians.

“The aggressor and its French ally besiege British Southern Cameroons, attack, invade and occupy our homeland for over 59 years and they are now telling us to stop fighting,” Comrade Dabney Yerima observed during Tuesday’s Ambazonia Interim Government cabinet meeting.

Yerima addressed the French Cameroun regime, saying, “You French Cameroun tyrants stop your aggression against your Southern Cameroons neighbours for the two countries to live in peace.”

Vice President Dabney Yerima also said Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces did not initiate the war in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and demanded that the Biya French Cameroun CEMAC backed coalition should withdraw its forces in order for peace to prevail in Africa’s newest nation.

La Republique du Cameroun and Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia really need help but there is no help on the way. When the core is rotten, the body polity will slowly crumble. The two Cameroons have been dragged into a mess and even those who are supposed to check such excesses now look the other way because of Brexit.

The mess is all over the place and since almost everybody including French President Emmanuel Macron, the Commonwealth and Francophonie diplomats have tasted the benefits of corruption, very few people get shocked when Francophone army soldiers kill innocent Southern Cameroonians.

The two Cameroons have been caught between a rock and a hard place. La Republique du Cameroun is run by a bareface crime syndicate that is hellbent on ruining the entire CEMAC region.

Though members of the CPDM crime syndicate are almost dying, they are not repentant and are determined to take the two nations down with them. As long as Biya and his CPDM gang are in power in Yaoundé, corruption – that which blights the lives of the vulnerable and enriches members of the crime syndicate – will continue to take root and make British Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun unattractive to genuine and sustainable foreign investments.

By Isong Asu in London







