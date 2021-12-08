Southern Cameroons refugees flee to Nigeria as secession conflict worsens

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has raised concern over influx of Cameroonian refugees into Nigeria which has surpassed the benchmark of 70,000 people.

The refugee situation is exacerbated by continuing conflict between secessionist groups and Cameroonian government troops.

Raising the alarm on Monday in Abuja, UNHCR spokesperson Gabriel Adeyemo said the refugees have settled in Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Cross River and Taraba states are now more than 78,000 and they need urgent international additional support.

Mr Adeyemo said that $97.7 million is needed to respond to the needs of the 78,000 refugees and asylum-seekers of different nationalities and Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs) from Cameroon.

According to UNHCR, the refugees need protection, camps and shelter, and non-food items such as blankets and jerry cans.

“This is not just a number, these are people, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, people just like you and I that have been forced to flee their homes to seek safety and save their lives,” Adeyemo quoted UNHCR Country Representative in Nigeria, Chansa Kapaya.

Source: The East African