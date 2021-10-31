Southern Cameroons  leaders meet in Toronto, Canada

In a bit to find common ground through dialogue, Southern Cameroonian leaders are meeting in Toronto, Canada, to work out the details of such collaboration.

The event, which effectively went underway yesterday October 30, brought together, leaders of various Southern Cameroonian factions, including Barrister Felix Nkongho Agbor-Balla, Prof. Carson Ayangwe, Vice President Dabney Yerima and others who are determined to bring about peace in Southern Cameroons.

Southern Cameroonian leaders must talk with each other irrespective of their political views if peace and security must return to Southern Cameroons.

Sharing perspectives with different factions is at the core of collaboration and genuine peace will remain illusory if various factions do not engage with each other.

The Cameroon Concord News Group’s cream of reporters including the Group’s editorial chair Dr Joachim Arrey are in Toronto, and they will be filing reports on this important meeting that might help change things on Ground Zero.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai