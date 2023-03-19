Southern Cameroons: Landslides and flooding in Buea and Limbe

Flooding and landslides impacted Buea and Limbe in the Southwest Region, overnight March 18/19. Damage to property and casualties have been reported. Multiple road routes have reportedly been flooded.

Further heavy rainfall, conducive to additional flooding and landslides, is forecast through March 19. Disruptions to electricity and telecommunications services are possible where significant flooding or landslides impact utility networks.

Floodwaters and debris flows may render some bridges and roadways impassable, impacting overland travel in and around affected areas. Ponding on road surfaces could cause hazardous driving conditions on regional highways. Authorities could temporarily close some low-lying routes that become inundated by floodwaters.

Sources: Crisis 24