Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima tells Biya not to ‘play with fire’ at a petrol station

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has warned President Paul Biya of French Cameroun not to play with fire at a petrol station urging the 89-year-old dictator to stop his continued deployment of Francophone army soldiers to Southern Cameroons.

Yerima made the comment late on Sunday during a phone conversation he held for more than three hours with some Ground Zero commanders, the Ambazonia Interim Government said in a statement.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that the killing of a senior Francophone military commander in Kumba was a very strong warning to Yaoundé adding that a string of similar warnings will be issued from Ground Zero in response to continued military operations in Southern Cameroons.

Cameroon government forces have been conducting operations all over Southern Cameroons targeting what the army says are separatists’ fighters.

Yerima further urged Biya to move away from his so-called one and indivisible Cameroon principle that recognizes the Federal Republic of Ambazonia as an integral part of La Republique du Cameroun.

By Isong Asu