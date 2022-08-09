Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima, Ambazonian activist ‘placed on kill list’

A Southern Cameroons activist who also moonlighted as undercover reporter with Cameroon Concord News Group has been reportedly placed on a “kill list” by the Francophone dominated gendarmerie force in Yaoundé following his revelations about violence against women and children in Anglophone Cameroon.

Cameroon Intelligence Report sources deep within the National Gendarmerie headquarters gathered that Randuf Agbor Egbenchong who fled the country to North America was placed on the “kill list” alongside senior members of the exiled Southern Cameroons Interim Government including Vice President Dabney Yerima.

Security sources in the nation’s capital Yaoundé hinted Cameroon Intelligence Report that the neo-Nazi government of French President Emmanuel Macron recently gave the green light for the Biya Francophone regime to hunt down all Anglophone activists involved in the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands Randuf Agbor Egbenchong was placed on the kill list after the regime documented evidence of his activities within the Southern Cameroon Youth League which currently transformed into Ambazonia Restoration Force and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Cameroon government army soldiers deployed to Anglophone Cameroon.

When our Yaoundé City Reporter contacted the National Gendarmerie headquarters for a statement, which is normal in journalistic standards, they threatened to put her name on the list, our correspondent said.

A member of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government who spoke to Cameroon Intelligence Report but sued for anonymityrevealed that most of the people on the list, including Vice President Dabney Yerima have already been receiving death threats.

CIR chief political correspondent Isong Asu says that the list is promoting violence. He added that there are over 189 young Southern Cameroons activists on that kill list right now.

By Chi Prudence Asong