Southern Cameroons Crisis: Thousands worldwide march in support of October 1

Thousands of Southern Cameroonians have gathered in several countries in Europe, Asia and North America to condemn the war in British Southern Cameroons and to celebrate the proclamation of the independence of the Ambazonia homeland by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Southern Cameroonians took to the streets in Ground Zero and in the diaspora on October 1 to celebrate the creation of Africa’s newest nation.

Cameroon’s utmost authority, 89-year old President Paul Biya, has not commented on the Anglophone celebration.

Following major rallies in key cities in Europe and North America including Strasbourg over the weekend, Southern Cameroonians chanted anti French Cameroun slogans and death to La Republique du Cameroun.

By Isong Asu