Southern Cameroonians celebrate October 1

More than two million Ambazonians on a sea of cars and motorbikes paraded in celebration of the proclamation of Southern Cameroons independence.

Processions were staged in all Southern Cameroons administrative units. Southern Cameroons social media outlets said more than two million people were involved in the celebrations and the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation (SCBC) showed crowds in many towns and villages.

The anniversary comes as many moderate Anglophone human rights activists including Barrister Agbor Balla are now calling for a meeting between Yaoundé and the jailed leaders of the Ambazonia Interim Government.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima said the people of Southern Cameroons are taking big steps to get to Buea the historic capital of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Southern Cameroonians waved Ambazonia flags, chanting My Trip To Buea slogans and carrying placards that read “Free At Last” and “Death to La Republique Du Cameroun” in celebration on Saturday, a commemoration for the uprising that led to the current crisis in Anglophone Cameroon.

By Fon Lawrence with files