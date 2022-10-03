Southern Cameroons Crisis: Kumba Amba General warns all Francophone soldiers to leave

Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces in Meme Division have put all Cameroon government soldiers operating in Kumba and its neighboring villages on notice, warning that they will be targeted as long as Yaoundé continue with its military operations in the Ambazonia homeland.

Speaking during celebrations marking October 1 Major General Transporter said Francophone army soldiers will no longer have any window of opportunity to operate in Meme Division and that the soldiers should leave Amba soil fast.

The Francophone dominated Biya regime have been waging a war against British Southern Cameroonians since 2016, trying, in vain, to stifle the Ambazonia uprising. The military campaign, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support from France, has killed thousands of English speaking Cameroonians, and turned the entire Southern Cameroons into the scene of Africa’s worst humanitarian crisis.

By Rita Akana