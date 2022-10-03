French Cameroun: A Policeman And Nurse Killed Within 3 Days By Boko Haram

Terrorists suspected to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), between Sept. 24 and 27, 2022, killed two persons in Mora sub division of the Far North region of Cameroon.

Police inspector, Mbongo Georges, was killed by them on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at around 8 o’clock in the morning while on duty in the Meleri control post on the road linking Mora to Kerawa.

From the night of Sept. 26 to Tuesday, Sept. 27, Ibrahim Doue, a nurse attached to the Godogong health centre, was also killed.

According to senior security sources, the mounting attacks in the Far North region in recent times are the handiwork of terrorists associated with the Islamic State West Africa Region (ISWAP).

Making allusion to the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shakau, our source said since the death of the terrorist leader, the Boko Haram “ideology in the region has been abandoned, and we are more and more faced with youngsters with no political agenda but who slaughter civilians and loot their belongings.”

Security analyst Mahamat Alhadji says to eradicate the insecurity and sporadic attacks by Boko Haram elements in the Far North region, “there must be a mutualisation of forces that would render the terrorist group inoffensive.”

“There must be an adequate military response, and above all, a linkage with other armed forces from Niger, Chad and, of course, Nigeria”, Mahamat Alhadji declared.

Since 2014, Cameroon, and especially its northern regions, have been subjected to incessant attacks by Boko Haram terrorists resulting in thousands of deaths as well as the looting of property and the closure of schools.

The Cameroon military authorities have continuously announced having broken the backbone of the terrorist insurgency, but attacks continue to be recorded in several parts of the Far North region, making military claims of victory sound very hollow by the day.

“Each time the army announces having broken the backbone of Boko Haram, they sort of ridicule themselves, especially in the eyes of the Far North populations who are daily subjected to attacks by the terrorist group,” Moussa Adoum, a political activist in Maroua, the Far North regional capital says.

Source: HumAngle