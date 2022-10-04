Pro Yaoundé Mayor shuts down Mbveh market in Bui County

The pro French Cameroun mayor of Kumbo Dr Mborong Venaslus has shut down the popular Mbveh market, citing security reasons.

Cameroon Concord News understands the closure is part of an anti Southern Cameroons strategy being teleguided from Yaoundé in a bid to suffocate Ambazonia fighters operating in Bui County.

Mbveh is one of the biggest markets in Kumbo and it is frequented daily by hundreds of Southern Cameroonians from different parts of Bui.

The controversial Dr Mborong said in a press release that the market provides finances for Amba fighters.

The mayor with a PhD attached to his name thinks the closure will guard against the escalation of Ambazonia self defense actions against the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Fon Lawrence