Ex-Amba fighters protest in Buea

Former Ambazonia fighters who have surrendered to the Biya Francophone government and are kept at a DDR centre in Buea are protesting their long stay and unfulfilled promises from the Yaoundé authorities.

The protesting ex- Southern Cameroons fighters are those kept within the Buea metropolis. This protest, according to Cameroon Concord News sources is the fourth time the ex-fighters are raising a strong finger against their prolonged stay in confinement and the fighters say Yaoundé had promised to help them pay school fees for their kids but each fighter only received 20,000 CFAF.

According to a source among the security personnel guarding the DDR centre in Buea, the ex-fighters demanded that the government should find a way to engage them as they are said to be tired of being idle in the DDR centre.

According to the same source, some of the former Amba fighters housed in other camps within the South West region are already escaping into society without the permission of the authorities with many rejoining armed groups in the rural areas.

Troops have been deployed to the centre.

By Rita Akana