Huge scandal as Yaoundé V is named the best and cleanest district in Cameroon

One of President Biya numerous cabinet ministers Madam Celetine Kecha has named Yaoundé V as Cameroon’s best and cleanest district on a CPDM government 2022 list.

Garoua 2, Bertoua 1, Baffoussam 2 and Nkongsamba all made it on the 2022 list with the top spot accorded to Yaoundé V.

The results are made possible thanks to a fraudulent survey of city-dwellers from both French and Southern Cameroons and Cameroon government sources say it involves city life, culture, dining and drinking, nightlife, relationships, community, and local neighbourhoods.

However, in what is now being described as a big scandal, Minister Celetine Kecha is under fire for awarding the 100 million FCFA cash prize to Yaoundé V council as the district is among the dirtiest areas in the nation’s capital Yaoundé (see photo attached).

Cameroon Concord News understands Yaoundé V is also the district with rudest locals, dirtiest streets, worst shopping and the least friendly place to other Cameroonian citizens.

By Rita Akana