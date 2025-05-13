Southern Cameroons Crisis: The Situation Report

The situation in the North-West and South-West regions (NWSW) remains dire with multiple incidents of violence directly targeting civilians and leading to displacements in certain circumstances. On 11 March, over 710 people temporarily fled their homes in Owe village in the SW, seeking refuge in nearby bushes and villages following clashes between non-State armed groups (NSAGs) and State security forces (SSFs).

The situation is exacerbated by farmer-grazer conflicts within the NWSW, as well as between local and some predominantly grazer communities from Nigeria. On 18 March, herdsmen reportedly moving from Nigeria attacked Benabinge village, destroying farmlands and houses, and displacing around 180 people. At the beginning of the year, similar clashes with herdsmen from the same country led to the loss of human lives and the displacement of over 3,500 persons in Akwaya sub-division in the SW.

Civilian population’s movement restrictions continue to be enforced by various parties for diverse reasons. The Monday ghost town imposed by NSAGs in NWSW, banning movement and economic activities, remains in effect. Following a NSAG attack on a SSF position in Ndu town (NW region) during the early hours of 10 March, authorities issued a communiqué prohibiting movement and business operations in the town between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m until further notice. The violence and the proliferation of illegal checkpoints across the two regions further hinders the movement of goods and people including humanitarian aid and personnel. Approximately 290 people reportedly had their identification documents seized at NSAG checkpoints in the NWSW. In the NW, some partners’ convoys faced security challenges due to exchange of gunfire.

The recent funding cuts/suspension has led to budget and staff downsizing among partners, affecting the humanitarian response in the NWSW.

Despite these challenges, partners remain committed to providing lifesaving assistance. In addition to existing response activities, partners were able to respond to urgent needs of IDPs displaced from Besoro Balue village to Kumba in Meme division and Ballin Court area in Akwaya sub-division in the SW. In Kumba, 168 displaced persons, representing 45 households, received multi-purpose cash assistance, medical aid, protection case management, and child protection kits. In Ballin Court area, 3,682 persons, representing over 560 households, received assistance in protection, education, WASH, health, nutrition, food security, and shelter/NFI.

Source: unocha.org