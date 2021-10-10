Southern Cameroons Crisis: Sporadic gunfire rocks Mamfe

Troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé and Ambazonia Restoration Forces exchanged gunfire on Sunday in the Manyu Divisional capital Mamfe, a spokesman for the Francophone Divisional Officer said.

The situation remained confused later Sunday with sporadic gunfire heard and Ambazonia Restoration Forces blocking all major roads from the Mamfe Cathedral Roundabout to the junction around the late George Leke Fonge’s residence toward government primary school Egbekaw.

Several army soldiers deployed to Mamfe rushed back into their barracks justifying claims that President Biya’s legal authority is in doubt in Southern Cameroons.

Later Sunday, gunfire was also heard in the Satom area although the source was unclear. A source at the SDO’s office contacted by Cameroon Concord News said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy that has disrupted security in Mamfe.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files