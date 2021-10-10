Countdown to the 2021 SOBA UK ANNUAL RESIDENTIAL CONVENTION – What to expect

It is indeed Countdown to the 2021 SOBA UK ANNUAL RESIDENTIAL CONVENTION billed to commence this Friday October 15, 2021 at The Hilton at St George’s Park, Burton Upon Trent.

The SOBA UK Annual Residential Convention is also an international event that regularly attracts high flying academics and business leaders in the UK and even beyond.

The Sasse Old Boys 2021 show will take place in St George’s Park, the Home of the England National football teams and the President of SOBA UK Hon. Egbe Franklin is reportedly keeping his pick for Master of Ceremony like a nuclear secret.

The event is billed to be one of the biggest ever with lots of activities on ground.

SOBA UK Annual Residential Convention is always filled with unforgettable moments. Guests who have confirmed their participation are already very excited about it! So it’s all fingers crossed.

By Isong Asu