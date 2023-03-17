Southern Cameroons Crisis: Prof Chiabi Emmanuel’s killing is truly shocking and utterly despicable

The recent killing of several innocent civilians in Muea by the Cameroon government military and the brutal assassination of Professor Chiabi Emmanuel in Bamenda by a non-state armed group is truly shocking and utterly despicable, Barrister Agbor Balla pointed out in a release on the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

University dons have to be able to go out and prepare the next generation for the challenges ahead and to understand the problems of the students so they can act upon them.

The Barrister Agbor Balla statement did not ascribe motives, but stated that it can only be described as “unacceptable in a civilized society.”

Agbor Balla expressed great sorrow at the death of Professor Chiabi including the civilians killed in Muea.

“Halt the Barbarism! Barrister Agbor Balla said and furthered that “Irrespective of their alleged crimes, these extra judicial, summary or arbitrary killings cannot be the solution. What have they solved? Do they not create room for more escalation and hate?

“We must rise up against these killings”, the man of law warned.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Nelly Epupa