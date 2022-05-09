Southern Cameroons Crisis: Operation No 20th May kicks off in Bamenda

Troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime say they have intercepted a sea of Ambazonia attacks in Bamenda the chief city in the North West region.

Elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion conducted a joint operation against Mankon Warriors at Mile 7 beside GBHS and on the Bali Motorway after Amba fighters raided a snack bar known as China Town located towards Santa Market and fired shots in the air aimed at sabotaging May 20 Independence Day Celebration.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that Ambazonia Self Defense Groups are planning to detonate explosives in the largest city in the Northern Zone during the so-called national day celebration.

Sporadic gun battle was reported at Nitop 1 behind the regional hospital. Three Ambazonia fighters were killed and two AK47 recovered from Amba possession.

Gendarmes and government paramilitary forces are waging a campaign against Ambazonia fighters and criminal gangs in Southern Cameroons.

By Fon Lawrence