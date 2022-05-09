Yerima calls for urgent international intervention after Francophone troops fatally shoot two in Bamenda

Vice President Dabney Yerima has called for the international community’s immediate intervention in the crisis in Southern Cameroons after Francophone army soldiers fatally shot two young Ambazonians in Bamenda, further pushing tensions towards a large-scale eruption.

“The crimes committed by Francophone troops deployed to our homeland by the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé against our people require immediate intervention by the UN and the European Union” Yerima said late on Sunday.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government stressed that the tyranny of French Cameroun political elites will not impact the Southern Cameroons people’s resolve whatsoever.

“The people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia are insistent on protecting their homeland no matter what great sacrifices they would be obliged to make,” Dabney Yerima furthered.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader went on to say that the French Cameroun regime under President Paul Biya practice the policy of intentional and arbitrary killings of Southern Cameroons youths.

Yerima held Biya fully responsible for the ongoing killings in Southern Cameroons, the latest of which was the fatal shooting of two Southern Cameroonians in Bamenda.

The Francophone dominated army claimed earlier that the two were armed Amba fighters.

By Rita Akana