Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gunmen kill journalist in Bamenda

A journalist has been shot dead in Bamenda the chief city in the North West region.

It’s the third killing of a journalist in Cameroon this year. The other two journalists killed in recent months died in the nation’s capital, Yaoundé.

Anye Nde Nsoh was the North West Bureau Chief of The Advocate Newspaper and member of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists.

The city of Bamenda is one of the areas worst-affected by several years of conflict involving the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military and Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the young Mankon citizen was caught by a stray bullet at Don Simon a popular Snack Bar around Che Street in Ntarinkon, Bamenda.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda