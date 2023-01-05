Southern Cameroons Crisis:  Concerns about deteriorating security situation in Manyu Division

A group of prominent Southern Cameroons traditional rulers say they are extremely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Manyu Division.

In a letter addressed recently to the Francophone civil administrator in Mamfe, chiefs from Akwaya Sub Division observed that the entire Manyu Division is facing a lot of problems everywhere – in Upper Banyang banditry, in Eyumojock kidnapping; in Mamfe Central terror and in Akwaya killings. The traditional rulers furthered that the secession movement in Manyu is growing at an alarming proportion.

The letter came barely four days after the ailing President Biya claimed during a televised address to the nation that security in Anglophone Cameroon was gradually improving.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that Ambazonia Restoration Forces raided several villages in the Anyang Court Area including Bache where three people were reportedly killed.

Cameroon government sources in Akwaya confirmed the Bache raids and added that Chief Prof. Abangma’s palace was set ablaze. Those killed were identified as Pa Jonas Ekwale Abang aged 79, 58-year-old Ebai Ashu John and Esua Desmond Kajang.

Our correspondent in Mamfe who contributed to this report pointed out that gunmen also attacked Ebinsi and Bakem villages.

Mamfe, the chief town in Manyu Division is currently struggling to cope with the huge influx of displaced persons coming from villages in Akwaya Sub Division.

