Southern Cameroons Crisis: Ayaba Cho awaits detention ruling in Norway

Lucas Ayaba Cho, the 52-year-old Cameroonian separatist leader, remains in pretrial detention in Oslo after his arrest by Norwegian police last September. On November 19, 2024, the Oslo District Court extended his detention until January 14. Norwegian authorities are thus set to decide, tomorrow, on whether to prolong his custody further. Under Norwegian law, such extensions are permitted if deemed necessary.

The court, which has opened an investigation into Ayaba Cho for alleged “incitement to crimes against humanity,” has deemed it appropriate to keep him detained. Prosecutor Anette Berger cited the “risk of evidence tampering,” arguing that Ayaba Cho might influence witness testimonies or destroy evidence if released.

These concerns appear to remain valid. Reports indicate that the Norwegian magistrate plans to interview numerous witnesses across several countries. As such, Ayaba Cho’s pretrial detention could be extended further to allow the investigation to proceed.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international NGO, Lucas Ayaba Cho is believed to have coordinated activities of the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF) from Norway, where he had settled. The ADF is an armed separatist group implicated in civilian abuses. Seeking to establish an independent state in Cameroon’s conflict-ridden Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017, the ADF has reportedly kidnapped humanitarian workers and killed suspected opponents, HRW reports. The group is also accused of using violence and intimidation to prevent students and teachers from attending school.

Source: Sbbc