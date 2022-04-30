Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba fighters claim this week’s Mamfe Motor park attack

Ambazonia fighters in Mamfe claimed responsibility for the massive rush-hour attacks this week that ripped through the busy Mamfe Mile 2 Motor Park.

“We are in Mamfe, but your so-called Francophone military don’t know where we are,” a spokesperson for the Southern Cameroons Self Defense group in Manyu said in a new audio that threatens more attacks in Mamfe town.

“Yes, we Ambazonia fighters carried out the attack in Mile 2” he says in the Kenyang language in the audio, which was forwarded to Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Mamfe.

The Manyu Warriors made no mention of the casualties after the attack but Cameroon Concord News understands it was shooting and burning of vehicles.

Cameroon government army officials deployed to Mamfe have also come under attack for failing to respond even though an army post is located nearer the motor park.

It was unclear why the military did not deploy troops at least to the Badi River, where the fighters emerged and staged the attacks.

The explosion at the Mamfe Mile 2 Motor Park at the outskirts of the town has left many tongues wagging on the security situation in the entire Manyu Division.

By Kingsley Beteck in Mamfe