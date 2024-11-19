Southern Cameroons Crisis: 3 killed in Amba attack on the Ndu-Foumban road

At least three people — a soldier and two civilians — have been killed in an Ambazonia attack in the northwest region, local and security sources said Monday evening.

The civilians were driving along the Ndu-Foumban road early Monday when Amba fighters ambushed them, a security source in the region said.

“They (the civilians) gave the soldier a lift. Along the way, the separatists who were hiding in the bush opened fire on their car, killing three people and injuring two others,” the source said.

Additional troops have been deployed to the road where attacks have become recurrent.

A separatist insurgency has been going on in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017.

Armed separatists want to secede from the largely French-speaking Cameroon and create an independent nation in the English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Source: Xinhuanet